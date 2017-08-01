Cahill backs young Vikings to shine in the Qualifiers

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hep Cahill believes the club’s youngster have a major role to play in Widnes’ fight for survival.

A number of youngsters have been handed their chance to impress this season with the Vikings struggling with injuries throughout the campaign.

The likes of Jordan Johnstone, Ryan Ince and Danny Walker have all been called upon more than anticipated throughout the season.

However, Cahill, one of Widnes’ longest-serving players, believes that works to their advantage moving into the high-pressure scenario the Qualifiers provides.

“The young boys have gone really well for us this year and have picked up some experience,” he said.

“They’ve filled in while some of the senior players have been out injured, but even with these older lads back now they’ll have to play for their spots.

“I think that works to our advantage, especially coming into these eights. We’re not just throwing them in at the deep end at the wrong end of the season. It takes that pressure off them a little bit because they’ve performed really well. We can rely on them to get the job done.”

