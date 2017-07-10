Cahill’s Widnes future set for conclusion this week

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hep Cahill’s future will be decided this week as he ponders a number of offers for 2018.

The Widnes forward is mulling over several options, including a deal to remain at the Vikings.

League Express understands Cahill has whittled his choices down to Widnes, a rival Super League club and two clubs overseas.

Cahill has been a member of the Vikings squad since his move from the ill-fated Crusaders in 2012.

He has made 107 Super League appearances for the club since then, and Widnes are keen to ensure he adds to that tally beyond 2017.

But that all depends on Cahill himself, who will discuss his options with his representatives before coming to a decision at the end of the week.