Calabar High Crowned Jamaica Schools U14 and U16 Champions

Calabar High School have completed the double, winning the respective Grand Finals at U14 and U16 age groups, defeating Spanish Town High in both. The U14s won 24-8 to end the season unbeaten and leading from start to finish.

For the U14s Jevantae Mellard scored two tries in the first half and powerful second rower, Geovaughnie Witter scored one. Spanish Town got back in the contest just before the break when centre Rohan Douglas crashed over to make it 12-4. But Calabar dominated the second period, with further tries to MVP Jahmai Beaumont and Courtney Barrett.

In the U16s game, Calabar defeated defending champions, Spanish Town 18-10 in a tense contest. They held a narrow 2-0 lead at half time, captain Ta-Michael Watson having kicked a penalty six minutes into the game. After the break, Tah-Jay Roberts was awarded a penalty try when he was tackled high in the act of scoring, and MVP Kahlil Green posted two quick-fire touchdowns to put his side in command at 16-0, with a quarter of the game to play. Spanish Town’s Kimony Martin and Watson swapped penalties and, two minutes from time, and Odaine Shaw also awarded a penalty try to set a tense ending.

