Cameron Smith breaks record as Storm tame Panthers

Melbourne Storm remain the only unbeaten team in the NRL and they were too good for Penrith Panthers today, beating them 28-6 at AAMI Park in Melbourne in a match that saw Storm skipper Cameron Smith break Darren Lockyer’s record of having the most winning games in the NRL.

Smith, who has spent his whole career with the Storm, now has 238 victories to his credit, with Lockyer now second with 237.

The Panthers, seeking to break their hoodoo in Melbourne, competed strongly throughout, and were only 10-6 down at the break. But in the second half they couldn’t break down the Storm’s resolute defence.

The Storm’s brilliant Fijian winger Suliasi Vunivalu scored twice for the Storm while Cooper Cronk, Will Chambers and Josh Addo-Carr also touched down.

Promising youngster Te Maire Martin scored Penrith’s try.

Storm: 1 Billy Slater, 21 Suliasi Vunivalu, 3 Will Chambers, 4 Cheyse Blair, 5 Josh Addo-Carr, 6 Ryley Jacks, 7 Cooper Cronk, 8 Jesse Bromwich, 9 Cameron Smith (c), 16 Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 11 Felise Kaufusi, 12 Kenny Bromwich, 13 Dale Finucane; Subs: 15 Tim Glasby, 17 Joe Stimson, 18 Mark Nicholls, 19 Tui Kamikamica.

Panthers: 1 Matt Moylan (c), 2 Dean Whare, 3 Waqa Blake, 4 Tyrone Peachey, 5 Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 6 Te Maire Martin, 7 Nathan Cleary, 8 James Tamou, 9 Peter Wallace, 10 Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 11 Corey Harawira-Naera, 12 Isaah Yeo, 13 Trent Merrin; Subs: 14 Peta Hiku, 15 Leilani Latu, 16 Viliame Kikau, 18 Moses Leota. Read Monday's League Express for full coverage of all the weekend's NRL games.

