Cameron Smith named winner of 2017 Rugby League Golden Boot

Australia captain Cameron Smith has been named the recipient of the 2017 Rugby League Golden Boot award.

Smith edged out Tonga forward Jason Taumalolo, with Huddersfield and England winger Jermaine McGillvary named in third for the RLIF’s award.

The presentation of the RLIF Golden Boot was made by RLIF chairman Nigel Wood and caps an outstanding year for Smith who has led the undefeated Australian team with distinction, winning his 50th cap for the Kangaroos during 2017.

Wood said: “Cameron has secured his place as one of the greats in the history of Rugby League. His outstanding performances edged out Jason Taumalolo – whose performances in this World Cup played a major role in the excitement and colour which Tonga brought to the 2017 World Cup.

“Cameron is a deserving recipient of the Golden Boot and is recognised by his peers and followers of our sport as a truly exceptional player. I join the nominations panel and my colleagues on the RLIF Board in congratulating Cameron.”

The presentation of the Women’s World Cup Player of the Tournament was made by RLIF Chief Executive David Collier to the New Zealand star forward Teuila Fotu-Moala.

Fotu-Moala has scored three tries in three games but it is the strength of her defence which has shone the spotlight on her performances.

Nicknamed “Jukebox” by former Australian captain Darren Lockyer, because “the hits keep coming”, she is among the leaders in most statistical categories per game in the World Cup – 3rd for run metres, 3rd for line-breaking assists, 5th for tackle breaks, 2nd for post-contact metres and 6th for line-engaged runs.

Teulia was also named New Zealand Women’s Player of the Year in 2017, establishing her as one of the top female players in the world game. Collier said: “Teuila has been devastating in both attack and defence and is a punishing runner of the football.

“She has laid the foundation for the Ferns’ outstanding run in the tournament and has been the leading forward in the competition.

“I thank the broadcaster of the women’s event for their role in the nominations process and Rugby League World Cup 2017 for their delivery of the first Women’s World Cup held in parallel with the men’s competition which has significantly enhanced the development of women’s Rugby League.

“I join the Board of the RLIF in congratulating Teuila on this well-deserved award.”