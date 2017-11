Campese set for final farewell

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Italy have named Canberra Raiders legend and former Hull Kingston Rovers ace Terry Campese in their squad for their must-win match against Fiji.

Campese will return to Canberra Stadium for the first time since his final Raiders game three years ago.

A former Raiders captain, Campese has been targeting Friday night’s match in Canberra and is expected to play on Friday night after withdrawing late on from Italy’s first two games against Ireland and USA.

Dual international Mirco Bergamasco, who played 89 rugby union Tests for Italy before switching codes, has been included in the 21-man squad named on Tuesday.

Fiji, meanwhile have recalled Brayden Wiliame, with the Catalans ace replacing Parramatta’s Salesi Faingaa.

FIJI

1 Kevin NAIQAMA (c)

2 Suliasi VUNIVALU

3 Taane MILNE

4 Akuila UATE

5 Marcelo MONTOYA

6 Jarryd HAYNE

7 Henry RAIWALUI

8 Ashton SIMS

9 Apisai KOROISAU

10 Eloni VUNAKECE

11 Viliame KIKAU

12 Brayden WILIAME

13 Tui KAMIKAMICA

SUBS

14 Joe LOVODUA

15 Jacob SAIFITI

16 Junior ROQICA

17 Ben NAKUBUWAI

ITALY

1 James TEDESCO

2 Mason CERRUTO

3 Justin CASTELLARO

4 Nathan MILONE

5 Josh MANTELLATO

6 Terry CAMPESE

7 Ryan GHIETTI

8 Paul VAUGHAN

9 Joseph TRAMONTANA

10 Daniel ALVARO

11 Jayden WALKER

12 Mark MINICHIELLO (c)

13 Nathan BROWN

SUBS

15 Brendan SANTI

16 Shannon WAKEMAN

17 Joel RIETHMULLER

18 Christophe CALEGARI