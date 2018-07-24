Canterbury duo keen on Super League move this week

Canterbury Bulldogs duo Francis Tualau and Asipeli Fine are being shopped around ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

Numerous Super League clubs have been alerted to the availability of the duo and are hopeful of securing a deal this week.

Both players are represented by the same agent, who has been in contact with clubs since last week and has been trying to sort out deals for the rest of the year or starting from 2019.

Tualau is a prop who made his debut for the Bulldogs last year and has gone on to make 10 appearances for the club, including two this term.

Fine, a utility player that can play at second-row or on the edges, joined Canterbury from Wests Tigers in 2016 and has played five times this season. He has one cap for Tonga.

It remains to be seen whether a club will secure a move this week, with quota spots set to restrict most clubs.