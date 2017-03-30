Canterbury produce comeback to defeat Brisbane

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw March 30, 2017 12:44

Canterbury produce comeback to defeat Brisbane

Canterbury Bulldogs eased pressure on coach Des Hasler with a 10-7 victory over Brisbane Broncos.

Hasler’s future was thought to be under threat after their 36-0 hammering at Manly last week, a result that left them 13th in the table.

However, they produced a battling display to overcome Wayne Bennett’s side, who have now lost three of their last four games.

Brisbane were ahead 7-0 at half time following Sam Thaiday’s converted try and Jordan Kahu’s field goal.

However, Canterbury earned the win as Josh Reynolds cut the deficit before fullback Brad Abbey won the match with a 58th-minute score.

Bulldogs: Abbey, B Morris, J Morris, Lee, Montoya, Reynolds, Frawley, Tolman, Lichaa, Graham, Jackson, Eastwood, Klemmer. Subs: Kasiano, Fualalo, Elliot, Faitala-Mariner

Broncos: Boyd, Oates, Roberts, Moga, Kahu, Milford, Hunt, Sims, McCullogh, Blair, Thaiday, Gillett, McGuire. Subs: Glenn, Pangai Junior, Ese’ese, Arrow.

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw March 30, 2017 12:44

Super League

Read More

Championship

Read More

League 1

Read More

International

Read More

NRL

Read More

Two Great Reads: Subscribe Now!

League Express Rugby League World Magazine
Print / Digital Print / Digital

Rugby League World

Read More

League Express

Read More

RSS Fans Forum Discussions