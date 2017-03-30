Canterbury produce comeback to defeat Brisbane

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Canterbury Bulldogs eased pressure on coach Des Hasler with a 10-7 victory over Brisbane Broncos.

Hasler’s future was thought to be under threat after their 36-0 hammering at Manly last week, a result that left them 13th in the table.

However, they produced a battling display to overcome Wayne Bennett’s side, who have now lost three of their last four games.

Brisbane were ahead 7-0 at half time following Sam Thaiday’s converted try and Jordan Kahu’s field goal.

However, Canterbury earned the win as Josh Reynolds cut the deficit before fullback Brad Abbey won the match with a 58th-minute score.

Bulldogs: Abbey, B Morris, J Morris, Lee, Montoya, Reynolds, Frawley, Tolman, Lichaa, Graham, Jackson, Eastwood, Klemmer. Subs: Kasiano, Fualalo, Elliot, Faitala-Mariner

Broncos: Boyd, Oates, Roberts, Moga, Kahu, Milford, Hunt, Sims, McCullogh, Blair, Thaiday, Gillett, McGuire. Subs: Glenn, Pangai Junior, Ese’ese, Arrow.