Canterbury sack Hasler

Canterbury Bulldogs have sacked head coach Des Hasler.

Hasler has been in charge of the Bulldogs for six seasons and only signed a new contract at the club earlier this year.

But he was informed by the Bulldogs hierarchy that they would be moving in a new direction ahead of 2018, with their search already underway for a new man to take the reins.

“Today, I informed Des Hasler and his management of our decision to pursue a new Head Coach for our Club, effective immediately,” said Bulldogs chairman Ray Dib.

“The heads of agreement reached with Des Hasler for an extension of his contract were non-binding and a decision has been made not to renew his contract for next year.

“These types of conversations are never easy, especially when they involve people we respect personally and professionally, however, the Club believes the decision to change our football leadership was absolutely necessary.

“The club will now begin its search for a new head coach and will provide further information once that process has been completed.”

Hasler guided the Bulldogs to two NRL Grand Finals and one minor premiership.

However, they managed just ten wins this year, resulting in them finishing 11th.