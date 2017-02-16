Carney granted visa for Salford Red Devils move

13 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Todd Carney has been granted a visa for his switch to Super League side Salford Red Devils, the club’s owner, Marwan Koukash, has confirmed.

Carney has been awaiting the visa for a number of weeks following the confirmation from the Red Devils that they had signed the ex-Catalans half-back on a one-year deal.

And Koukash took to social media on Thursday morning to reveal that he had been informed by Carney that his visa application had been successful.

TotalRL understands that Carney could arrive in the country potentially by the end of this week, throwing him straight into contention for a Salford debut away to Leeds next Friday night.

Koukash tweeted: