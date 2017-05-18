Carney leaves Salford as Hasson arrives

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Salford Red Devils have signed Parramatta and Ireland forward James Hasson and confirmed the departure of Justin Carney to Hull Kingston Rovers.

Hasson, who was part of the Manly Sea Eagles squad that made the Grand Final in 2013, has linked up with the Red Devils after a quota spot was freed up following the departure of Carney.

Ian Watson, the Salford head coach said: “James is a player that adds some real competitiveness to our squad. We’ve had some injuries to our middles with Adam Walne and George Griffin, and James is exactly the kind of player that can step into that role. His NRL experience with Manly and Parramatta will be invaluable.