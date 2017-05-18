Carney leaves Salford as Hasson arrives

Salford Red Devils have signed Parramatta and Ireland forward James Hasson and confirmed the departure of Justin Carney to Hull Kingston Rovers.
Hasson, who was part of the Manly Sea Eagles squad that made the Grand Final in 2013, has linked up with the Red Devils after a quota spot was freed up following the departure of Carney.
Ian Watson, the Salford head coach said: “James is a player that adds some real competitiveness to our squad. We’ve had some injuries to our middles with Adam Walne and George Griffin, and James is exactly the kind of player that can step into that role. His NRL experience with Manly and Parramatta will be invaluable.
CEO Ian Blease added: “James is a player that brings a lot to the table both on and off the field. He has bought into the culture that Ian Watson is building here and has the talents to have a big impact on the second half of the season as we look to keep our place in the top four.”
Meanwhile, Salford confirmed that Carney departed the club via mutual consent following the conclusion of an internal investigation.
Carney was sent-off and banned after pleading guilty to racially abusing Toronto forward Ryan Bailey in a Challenge Cup game.