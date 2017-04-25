Carney’s disciplinary hearing adjourned

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Justin Carney’s hearing for alleged “verbal abuse based on race/colour” has been adjourned at the request of Salford, the RFL has confirmed.

Carney was sent-off during the Red Devils’ Challenge Cup clash with Toronto Wolfpack, and it was reported in the media subsequently that it was due to an alleged slur towards Toronto player Ryan Bailey.

The winger was subsequently handed a Grade F charge, the highest grade permitted by the RFL’s disciplinary committee, and his case was due to be heard tonight.

But the governing body have confirmed that the hearing has been put back until next week following a request from the club, who have agreed that he will not participate in their Betfred Super League clash with Widnes.