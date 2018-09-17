Carter rubbishes Tupou talk

Michael Carter has rubbished talk that Wakefield Trinity have snubbed an approach for their star centre Bill Tupou.

A media outlet claims that Castleford Tigers made a move for the Tongan international by approaching Carter himself. But the Wakefield chairman took to Twitter to slam the claims.

@LeagueWeekly can I just say that I have not had one conversation at all with anyone at Cas regarding Bill Tupou.I have a great relationship with Mark Grattan & Jon Wells and this has NEVER been discussed. Bill is contracted to us for 2 more years,is very happy & is NOT for sale. — Michael Carter (@MichaelC1873) September 16, 2018

Tupou has been with Trinity since 2015 and has scored 36 tries in 84 games with the club.