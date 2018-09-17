You are here

Carter rubbishes Tupou talk

Alex Davis

Michael Carter has rubbished talk that Wakefield Trinity have snubbed an approach for their star centre Bill Tupou.

A media outlet claims that Castleford Tigers made a move for the Tongan international by approaching Carter himself. But the Wakefield chairman took to Twitter to slam the claims.

Tupou has been with Trinity since 2015 and has scored 36 tries in 84 games with the club.