Cas close in on English forward

Castleford Tigers CEO Steve Gill has confirmed the club is close to announcing a major signing for the 2018 season.

The Tigers chief didn’t go as far as confirming the identity of the player, but did confirm he was an English forward.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, Gill said: “There won’t be too many tweaks as you can imagine.

“We’re well down the track with a top, English forward to bring in for next year which we’re hoping to announce in the next week or two.

“Daryl was after him from three year back and always wanted him at the club. I’m sure when we do announce it people will say ‘wow, that’s one hell of a signing’.”

Castleford have yet to announce any signings for next season but have completed the permanent signing of fullback Zak Hardaker from Leeds.