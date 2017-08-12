Cas close in on League Leaders’ Shield

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford could secure the League Leaders’ Shield for the first time ever next Thursday after a 23-4 win over Salford.

The Tigers moved 10 points clear of second-placed Leeds with the victory, leaving them with the chance to secure a first place finish in the top tier for the first time in their 91 year history.

In theory, the title is already in their grasp due to their superior points difference, but for Cas this was an important win in their plans to make the Grand Final following defeat to St Helens last week.

Two Zak Hardaker tries gave Castleford a 12-0 lead at the break.

Manu Vatuvei scored his third try for Salford in as many games shortly after the break, but Castleford wrapped up the victory following tries for Paul McShane and Jy Hitchcox along with a Luke Gale field goal.

Salford: Evalds; Johnson, Bibby, Jones, Vatuvei; Lui, Carney; Walne, Tomkins, Hauraki, Murdoch-Masila, Lannon, Kopczak. Subs: Griffin, Brining, Krasniqi, Murray

Castleford: Hardaker; Monaghan, Webster, Minikin, Hitchcox; Roberts, Gale; Millington, McShane, Sene-Lefao, Holmes, McMeeken, Massey. Subs: Milner, Springer, Cook, Foster.