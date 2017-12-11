Cas confirm Aston capture

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford Tigers have confirmed the signing of Leeds Rhinos halfback Cory Aston on a two-year deal.

As reported in League Express, the 22-year-old has joined the League Leaders’ Shield winners after being granted a release from his contract at the Rhinos.

He didn’t make a Super League appearance following his move from Sheffield Eagles and spent the year playing in the Championship with Featherstone and Bradford.

“Just watching Cas this year has been really exciting so to get the chance to come and play for them is a great opportunity that I am really looking forward to,” he said.

“In 2018, I’d like to play in Super League, I’ve not had that opportunity so far in my career.”

Daryl Powell added: “Cory has looked really good in previous years. I think he has some great bits and pieces to his game and I’m sure we can make sure that he is a consistent halfback at the highest level. We are looking forward to him growing within our system.”

Aston becomes Castleford’s seventh signing ahead of 2018, following the likes of James Clare, Joe Wardle and former Sheffield teammate Garry Lo to the club.