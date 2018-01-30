Cas forward joins Featherstone on loan

Featherstone Rovers have signed Castleford Tigers forward Mitch Clark on loan.

The former Bradford and Hull KR prop has joined the club on an initial one-month loan deal and will be available for the club’s Championship opener with Castleford’s dual-reg partner, Halifax.

The 24-year-old, a Junior Kiwi international, has spent the last three years in the Championship.

“I am happy to be here and will be looking to put my best foot forward,” he said.

“I feel this is a good opportunity for me at this moment in time. I have had a good pre-season with Castleford and am pleased to be joining a top-four Championship club, one which is heading in the right direction.

“It will be a great opportunity for me to get some game-time, at a good level, and I will be bringing plenty of energy to the team.”

Rovers head coach John Duffy said: “The opportunity to bring Mitch to Featherstone came up and it was something we could not afford to turn down.

“We believe he will come here and add a great deal of value to our squad, bringing further competition for places. His aggressive nature will suit our style of play.

“I am really looking forward to seeing him take to the field in a Featherstone shirt. I have always admired Mitch while coaching against him.”