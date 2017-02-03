Cas laid a marker down in Saints win, says Powell

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

A full, extended interview with Daryl Powell about Castleford’s chances in 2017 is in the upcoming edition of League Express – which features a 12-page special Super League preview. To ensure you get your copy as soon as it’s released on Sunday night to your smart device, click here.

Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell believes his side laid down a marker for the new Super League season following their impressive victory at St Helens last weekend.

The Tigers won 22-6 at the Totally Wicked Stadium in a game featuring both sides’ strongest line-ups, leaving Powell full of confidence for the upcoming season.

And while he was quick to insist his side weren’t reading too much into it due to it being a pre-season friendly, he believes it was a significant result.

He told TotalRL: “It was obviously a trial game but I wanted that game against St Helens because we haven’t won there for 25 years.

“It’s significant for us in terms of building confidence and it was a genuine game; this is two weeks out from the start of the season against one of the best teams in the comp so we’ve got to take something from it. I think it was a bit of a marker we laid down; Saints will come out of it thinking that we’re not a bad side.”

Powell has also insisted that Mike McMeeken’s call-up to the England EPS squad is thoroughly deserved.

McMeeken missed a large portion of the 2016 season after suffering a leg injury midway through the year, but he has been included in the 31-man squad who will meet on regular occasions throughout this season prior to the World Cup.

And Powell – who has four players in that contingent with Luke Gale, Zak Hardaker and Michael Shenton – says McMeeken’s call-up is one he was especially pleased to see.

“He missed a large chunk of the season last year but he’s a very good player,” Powell said.

“He’s developing all the time and his confidence is getting better – and he’s a huge physical specimen. I’m very proud to have four players from my team in the England EPS group and we’ve got a growing history that we’re helping players get better and I think Mike falls firmly into that camp. It’s a deserved call-up as far as I’m concerned.”

