Cas could be presented League Leaders’ Shield on Thursday

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford Tigers will receive the League Leaders’ Shield on Thursday if they can avoid defeat to Wakefield Trinity.

Daryl Powell’s side need just one point from their final five games to secure their first ever top-place finish in the club’s 91-year history.

Should they manage to do so on Thursday, they will be presented the trophy following the game to parade in front of their fans at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Capture of the Shield will be significant for the Tigers after the RFL confirmed they will be included in the 2018 World Club Series should they secure top spot. Castleford will also receive a £100,000 cheque.