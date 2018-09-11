Cas recall duo as Giants lose key players

Castleford Tigers will welcome back Jesse Sene-Lefao and Greg Minikin ahead of Thursday’s clash with Huddersfield.

The pair has been absent through injury, but are fit enough to replace Will Maher and Oliver Holmes, who suffered a hamstring injury last time out.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield are without they destructive right-edge partnership of Jermaine McGillvary, Leroy Cudjoe and Alex Mellor.

The trio has formed a fine combination for the Giants, but all three have been ruled out of Thursday’s contest. They’re replaced by Colton Roche, Matty English and young academy star Sam Hewitt.

Tigers: Clare, Clark, Eden, Gale, Massey, Mata’utia, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Moors, Roberts, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Trueman, Wardle, Watts, Webster.

Giants: Brough, Clough, English, Gaskell, Hewitt, Hinchcliffe, Lawrence, Leeming, Mamo, Matagi, O’Brien, Rankin, Roberts, Roche, Senior, Smith, Ta’ai, Turner, Wardle.