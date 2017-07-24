Cas receive Eden injury boost

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Greg Eden’s hopes of breaking Denny Solomona’s try-scoring record remain alive after receiving positive news on his shoulder injury.

Super League’s top scorer has confirmed he is set to miss the next four weeks of action, meaning he will be available for the second-half of the Super 8s as well as the play-offs.

His season was thought to be over following a serious-looking shoulder injury in the club’s recent victory over Salford. However, scans have confirmed no operation is required and he will be free to play in around a month.

Eden needs seven tries in the Super 8s to claim the current record of Solomona.

Posting on Facebook, Eden said: For everyone asking about my shoulder. Not as bad as first thought. No operation needed.”