Cas release young star
Castleford Tigers have released Brandon Westerman from his contract.
Westerman, who signed a new contract with the Tigers last year, requested a release from his contract, a wish that was granted by the club.
Despite impressing in the club’s under 19s team, Westerman didn’t break into the Castleford squad and made several appearances for League 1 York in the second-half of last season.
"Brandon requested a release from his contract last weekend and after a short discussion as a club it was agreed that it would be the right thing to allow him to move on," said the club's CEO Steve Gill.