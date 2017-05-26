Cas survive Widnes scare

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw May 26, 2017 22:58

Cas survive Widnes scare

Castleford Tigers came from behind late on to overcome a determined Widnes outfit 32-22.

Greg Eden scored a hat-trick to help Cas overcome a 22-10 deficit against the competition’s bottom side.

It was Eden who opened the scoring before Ryan Ince and Jordan Johnstone put Widnes ahead, only for Gadwin Springer to respond just before the break for the Tigers.

But Johnstone scored again and Corey Thompson bagged another to put Denis Betts’ side 22-10 ahead and close to a shock win.

But Eden completed his hat-trick while Greg Minkin and Matt Cook also scored to secure a comeback victory for Daryl Powell’s side.

Castleford Tigers: Hardaker; Monaghan, Minikin, Shenton, Eden; Roberts, Gale; Lynch, McShane, Millington, Sene-Lefao, McMeeken, Massey. Subs: Milner, Cook, Springer, Holmes.

Widnes Vikings: Johnson; Ince, Chamberlain, Runciman, Thompson; Heremaia, Johnstone; Burke, White, Gerrard, Walker, Olbison, J Chapelhow. Subs: E Chapelhow, Cahill, Walker, Manuokafoa.

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw May 26, 2017 22:58

Super League

Read More

Championship

Read More

League 1

Read More

International

Read More

NRL

Read More

Two Great Reads: Subscribe Now!

League Express Rugby League World Magazine
Print / Digital Print / Digital

Rugby League World

Read More

League Express

Read More

RSS Fans Forum Discussions