Cas survive Widnes scare

Castleford Tigers came from behind late on to overcome a determined Widnes outfit 32-22.

Greg Eden scored a hat-trick to help Cas overcome a 22-10 deficit against the competition’s bottom side.

It was Eden who opened the scoring before Ryan Ince and Jordan Johnstone put Widnes ahead, only for Gadwin Springer to respond just before the break for the Tigers.

But Johnstone scored again and Corey Thompson bagged another to put Denis Betts’ side 22-10 ahead and close to a shock win.

But Eden completed his hat-trick while Greg Minkin and Matt Cook also scored to secure a comeback victory for Daryl Powell’s side.

Castleford Tigers: Hardaker; Monaghan, Minikin, Shenton, Eden; Roberts, Gale; Lynch, McShane, Millington, Sene-Lefao, McMeeken, Massey. Subs: Milner, Cook, Springer, Holmes.

Widnes Vikings: Johnson; Ince, Chamberlain, Runciman, Thompson; Heremaia, Johnstone; Burke, White, Gerrard, Walker, Olbison, J Chapelhow. Subs: E Chapelhow, Cahill, Walker, Manuokafoa.