Cas Tigers – The Breakthrough Year, in stores now

11 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

A new book to celebrate a stellar year for Castleford Tigers will be published next month by League Publications Limited, the publisher of League Express, in association with the Castleford club.

Entitled ‘Cas Tigers – the Breakthrough Year’, the book has been written by Tigers fan Callum Walker, who graduated from the University of Leeds this summer with a first-class degree in history, and it celebrates the success of the Tigers in 2017 in winning the League Leaders’ Shield and their journey to the Betfred Super League Grand Final.

The book has an original format that focuses on the matches, the signings, the news and the players, with the reaction of the fans via social media at each stage of the journey. Priced at £14.99, the book has a limited print run and will be available from 12 December at the Tigers’ Den in Castleford. It can also be ordered online from the club or via the Totalrl.com at totalrl.com/shop.

Walker admits that writing the book was, for him, a labour of love.

“It’s been a privilege working in co-operation with the League Express’ editor Martyn Sadler and reporter Alex Davis, who designed and edited my work, to develop a book that we feel does Castleford Tigers’ historic 2017 season justice,” he said.

“Martyn first raised the subject of a book midway through 2017 when Castleford were on the brink of finishing top of the Super League for the first time in their 91-year history and I could not have been more enthusiastic towards the project. As a Tigers’ fan I was simply ecstatic at the way in which Castleford were setting the league alight.

“Although the Grand Final left a bitter taste in many fans’ mouths, in perspective, it should not distract us too much from what was, on the whole, an unbelievable season. This book is a celebration of that season.”