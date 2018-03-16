Castleford and Wigan name squads for Sunday’s clash

Castleford Tigers have welcomed Gadwin Springer into the 19-man squad for the first time this season ahead of their clash with Wigan.

The prop has been recovering from injury during the opening rounds of the year, but made his comeback last week for the club’s dual-registration partners Halifax as they defeated Leigh Centurions.

He replaces Oliver Holmes in Daryl Powell’s only change to the squad from last week’s victory over Salford.

Meanwhile, Shaun Wane has called up youngsters Craig Mullen and Callum Field for the match, replacing Liam Marshall and Gabe Hamlin.

Joel Tomkins and Dan Sarginson remain absent through injury.

