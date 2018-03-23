Castleford and Wigan to play rearranged fixture on Denver weekend in June

Last weekend’s postponed Super League clash between Wigan Warriors and Castleford Tigers has been rearranged for the same weekend England travel to face New Zealand in Denver this June.

The Tigers will host the Warriors on Friday 22 June at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle, after both clubs agreed they would play the game in the designated international window.

It is the second recently-postponed Super League game to be played on that week, after Leeds confirmed on Wednesday they would host Catalans on Wednesday 20 June.