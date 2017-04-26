Castleford await stadium news later this week

6 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford chief executive Steve Gill has revealed to League Express that there could be an update on their new stadium at Five Towns Park this week.

The Tigers are hoping to move across the town into their new ground for the 2020 season, leaving the Mend-A-Hose Jungle in the process.

Lateral Property Group were, in 2015, granted planning permission to develop land near Junction 32 of the M62. Those plans included a park, shops, restaurants and a 10,000-capacity stadium for the Tigers.

And Gill said that the company tasked with the development are expected to announce something this week – but he is not completely sure what it will be.

“I’m informed that the company in question, Lateral, are making an announcement on the 28th of April,” he said.

“I still don’t know what’s in that announcement though and we don’t try to get too involved in it.

“We’ve done what we feel we need to do and they’re now on with lots of other things, like writing cheques, dotting the I’s and crossing the T’s.

“They’ve told me on the 28th they’ll release a statement, but for the club to announce something, I’ve got to be happy with it. I won’t announce anything which could provide false hope.”

However, Gill hinted that the news could be positive. “Hopefully it’s good news; all the indicators are that it is good.

“But I won’t put anything out until then to be honest. When it’s announced by them, I just want to make sure it’s all 100 per cent and not go down the route of what’s happened in the past.

“I won’t go announcing things unless we at Castleford are absolutely sure and it’s positive news.”

