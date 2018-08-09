Castleford backs face uncertain future

The future of Jake Webster and Quentin Laulu-Togagae at Castleford are up in the air.

The duo are both out of contract at the end of the season and have yet to come to terms on a new deal with the club.

League Express understands that Webster has held talks with other clubs with a view to a move for the 2019 season, with the veteran centre attracting interest from Bradford Bulls among others.

Meanwhile, QLT’s future is also uncertain following the recent signing of Peter Mata’utia.

League Express reported last month that Castleford had offered the former Toronto and Halifax ace a new deal, although there is a gap between the offer on the table and the player’s asking price.

Daryl Powell has made no secret of his vision for Mata’utia to be his long-term fullback and, with youngster Calum Turner showing plenty of promise, it has left QLT unsure of his position.

League Express has been told by one Championship club that they would be very interested in offering the Samoan international a deal that could compete with the one on the table at the Tigers, but his performances in Super League could prove to make him a wanted man in the top flight.

The 33-year-old has impressed in his short Super League stint, scoring six tries in eight appearances.

Jy Hitchcox’s departure at the end of the year has already been confirmed by Powell, and with the aforementioned duo now potentially leaving too, Castleford could have a new-look backline roster next season.