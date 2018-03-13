Castleford set to complete shock signing of Hull FC star Liam Watts

Liam Watts is set to make a shock big-money move to Castleford Tigers.

The Black and Whites front-rower is set to link up with the Tigers on a three-year deal after the two clubs agreed on a substantial fee.

TotalRL understands Castleford have held off strong interest from other clubs for the 27-year-old, who has had a number of run-ins with referees during a controversial career.

Watts was dismissed for the fourth time in two seasons earlier this month after head-butting Dom Crosby, which prompted Hull FC head coach Lee Radford to call the incident ‘pathetic’.

Radford has lost patience with the Featherstone-born ace, having allowed Watts to leave to one their top four rivals.

Watts is set to earn a significant salary at the Tigers, who still have space on the cap following last year’s departure of Zak Hardaker.

Castleford already have three front-rowers in Mitch Clark, Will Maher and Gadwin Springer currently out on dual registration and loan deals in the Championship, but the Tigers see Watts as a big coup for their current squad.

A former Albert Goldthorpe Rookie of the Year winner, Watts made over 150 appearances for the Black and Whites following a cross-city move from Hull Kingston Rovers in 2010.

His arrival is a substantial boost for the club’s new director of rugby Jon Wells, whose first business has been to land the former Hull KR star ahead of strong opposition elsewhere.