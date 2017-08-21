Castleford confirm capture of Wardle

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford Tigers have confirmed the signing of Newcastle Knights star Joe Wardle on a three-year deal.

As exclusively revealed by League Express on June 19th, the Scotland international has agreed to join the League Leaders’ Shield winners ahead of the 2018 season.

Wardle opted to link up with Daryl Powell’s side despite interest from both Warrington and St Helens.

The 25-year-old joined the Knights at the beginning of the year from Huddersfield, but despite being a regular for the NRL side this year, scoring four tries in 15 appearances, he and his family have struggled to adapt to life in Australia.

He aired his concerns with Newcastle head coach Nathan Brown earlier in the year, and despite a concerted effort to settle down under, it was agreed that a return home would be the best option moving forward.

“I would just like to say thank you to Newcastle for working alongside me in what has been a hard time adjusting to life down under,” Wardle said.

“Rugby careers are short so happiness is key and sometimes things don’t work out, which is, unfortunately, the case. I am really looking forward to getting back home, getting my family settled and teaming up with Daryl and the rest of the boys for the 2018 campaign.”

Tigers head coach Daryl Powell added: “Joe Wardle is a player that I have been a fan of for a number of years since his time at Huddersfield. I am delighted that on returning to England he has decided that we are the club to help him achieve his goals in the game.”