Castleford confirm Foster deal

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford Tigers have confirmed that Alex Foster has joined the club on a trial basis with the view to signing a two-year deal.

As revealed in League Express on Monday, the former Leeds Rhinos forward has linked up with with the club after becoming a free agent following the liquidation of Bradford, who he had agreed to join ahead of the 2017 season.

Foster made his professional debut with the Rhinos in 2013 before loan spells with London and Featherstone. He returned to the Broncos on a permanent basis in 2016 and scored 11 tries in 20 appearances as they finished second in the Championship.

Three Super League clubs are thought to have shown interest in signing the 23-year-old, but he ultimately chose the Tigers.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity Steve Gill and Daryl Powell have given me,” Foster said.

“It was a no brainer when I found out there was some interest, Castleford is a great club with a proud history. They have gone from strength to strength in the last few years

“I’m itching to go but for the first month or so I’ll be completing my groin injury rehab, and then I hope to nail down a contract here. I feel like Cas is a place where I can really improve as a player under Daryl and his coaching team. After talking with Daryl I am not narrowing myself down to one single position, I’ve played back row, centre and loose forward over the past few years and I’m happy to come into the team and play anywhere I am needed.”

Tigers head coach Daryl Powell said: “Alex is a player I have always been impressed with, since his time at London when he played against us when London were last in Super League. With Larne Patrick and Oliver Holmes both still being injured I think we are looking a little bit skinny moving forward, especially towards the Easter period and so I thought it was a great opportunity to get Alex in.

“He’ll probably be a few weeks before he is fit and used to what we do but I think he will really strengthen our forward pack and I’m delighted to welcome him on board. He can play in a number of positions including centre, back row and in the middle as well, so I think he’ll give us some great options and maintain our strength in depth while we still have those couple of injuries.”