Castleford confirm Peter Mata’utia signing from Leigh

Castleford have confirmed the signature of Leigh Centurions fullback Peter Mata’utia on loan – followed by an immediate three-year deal.

Mata’utia will link up with the Tigers immediately, on loan until the end of the 2018 season, in preparation for the Super League Super 8s as Castleford push to secure a play-off place and a possible return to the Grand Final.

The 27 year-old has played 20 times for the Leythers this season, scoring 9 tries. Mata’utia is better known for his time in the NRL with Newcastle Knights and St George Illawarra Dragons, where he racked up over 70 first-grade games in Australia.

“I can’t wait to start training with my new team mates. Castleford as a club excites me and I can’t wait to get playing with this team. Everyone I have spoken to raves about this club, about the coaching environment and the passionate fans, and I’m just really excited to pull on a Castleford shirt and experience my first game here.”

“I would like to welcome Peter to our club. He is a player we have been watching all season, he is a quality outside back who can play in different positions, but we have signed him primarily as a fullback,” Cas coach Daryl Powell said.

“I am delighted with this signing and I look forward to seeing his impact on the group and the team in this season and throughout his contract. I have heard nothing but positive things about Peter and I’m confident he will be an outstanding acquisition for the Tigers. ”

Castleford Tigers director of rugby Jon Wells said: “We are exceptionally pleased to have secured Peter’s signature for the next three seasons. He is a proven talent at the very highest level and we have made another bold statement on the direction this club is going by securing a player of this calibre.

“We had to work hard to get Peter over the line and I would like to personally thank Kieran Cunningham, Matt Chantler and particularly Derek Beaumont at Leigh Centurions for their professionalism in dealing with a very difficult situation at their club at the moment. I wish them all the very best in the future.”