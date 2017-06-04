Castleford defy odds to overcome St Helens

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

A depleted Castleford side picked up an incredible victory, as they came from behind to beat St Helens 16-12.

Cas, without England stars Zak Hardaker and Luke Gale along with centre Michael Shenton and several others, inflicted Justin Holbrook’s first defeat as Saints coach thanks to Tom Holmes’ late try.

Mark Percival and Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook helped Saints to a 12-4 lead at half-time, with Kieran Gill scoring for Castleford.

But second-half tries through England’s Mike McMeeken, who wasn’t originally named in the squad, and Holmes secured the victory.

Castleford: Eden; Gill, Webster, Monaghan, Minikin; Roberts, T Holmes; Lynch, McShane, Massey, Foster, Larroyer, Sene-Lefao. Subs: McMeeken, Moors, Hitchcox, Trueman.

St Helens: Makinson; Swift, Morgan, Percival, Grace; Lomax, Smith; Walmsley, Roby, Amor, Taia, Wilkin, Knowles. Subs: Lee, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Thompson.