Castleford dominate Super League Dream Team

Six Castleford players have been named in the Super League Dream Team.

Zak Hardaker, Greg Eden, Michael Shenton, Luke Gale, Grant Millington and Mike McMeeken were all named in the team at an event held in Leeds on Monday, with the Tigers taking up almost half the team.

Eight debutants were included in the team, with St Helens’s Mark Percival, Hull FC’s Albert Kelly, Huddersfield’s Sebastine Ikahihfo and Salford’s Ben Murdoch-Masila were among the debutants, with Murdoch-Masila’s involvement making him the first Salford player to make the Dream Team since winger David Hodgson in 2006.

The Betfred Super League Dream Team is selected by a panel of the sport’s broadcasters and journalists in a secret ballot and represents the form team of the Betfred Super League season.

2017 Super League Dream Team

1. Zak Hardaker (Castleford Tigers) Dream Team appearances: 3 (2014, 2015, 2017)

2. Greg Eden (Castleford Tigers) Dream Team appearances: 1 (2017)

3. Michael Shenton (Castleford Tigers) Dream Team appearances: 3 (2014, 2015, 2017)

4. Mark Percival (St Helens) Dream Team appearances: 1 (2017)

5. Mahe Fonua (Hull FC) Dream Team appearances: 2 (2016, 2017)

6. Albert Kelly (Hull FC) Dream Team appearances: 1 (2017)

7. Luke Gale (Castleford Tigers) Dream Team appearances: 3 (2015, 2016, 2017)

8. Grant Millington (Castleford Tigers) Dream Team appearances: 1 (2017)

9. Matt Parcell (Leeds Rhinos) Dream Team appearances: 1 (2017)

10. Sebastine Ikahihifo (Huddersfield Giants) Dream Team appearances: 1 (2017)

11. Ben Murdoch-Masila (Salford Red Devils) Dream Team appearances: 1 (2017)

12. Mike McMeeken (Castleford Tigers) Dream Team appearances: 1 (2017)

13. Sean O’Loughlin (Wigan Warriors) Dream Team appearances: 6 (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017)