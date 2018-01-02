Castleford dominate League Express Readers Poll awards
Castleford Tigers were the big winners in the League Express Readers’ Poll.
The League Leaders’ Shield winners earned the three major awards after an outstanding breakthrough year in 2017.
The Tigers were voted as the club of the year by League Express voters, while Luke Gale and Daryl Powell were named as the Super League player and coach of the year.
Five Castleford players were selected in the Super League team of the year, with Gale joined by Zak Hardaker, Greg Eden, Grant Millington and Mike McMeeken.
It caps off a fantastic 2017 for the Tigers, who will be keen to go one step further this year.
St Helens youngster Regan Grace was named the young player of the year and best domestic newcomer while new Hull KR signing Danny McGuire won the mature player of the year accolade after guiding Leeds to Grand Final glory.
McGuire’s former teammate, Matt Parcell, comfortably won the best overseas newcomer award.
In the Championship, Shaun Lunt and Andrew Henderson were voted as the best player and coach respectively, while new Leigh signing Craig Hall and York’s James Ford were named as the League 1 winners.
Awards winners:
Super League Player of the Year: Luke Gale
Super League Coach of the Year: Daryl Powell
Club of the Year: Castleford Tigers
Super League Young Player of the Year: Regan Grance
Super League Mature Player of the Year: Danny McGuire
Super League Club Captain of the Year: Gareth Ellis
Best Domestic Newcomer: Regan Grace
Best Overseas Newcomer: Matt Parcell
Player Who Will Be Missed Most: Zak Hardaker
Super League Team of the Year: Zak Hardaker, Greg Eden, Kallum Watkins, Mark Percival, Jermaine McGillvary, Albert Kelly, Luke Gale, Alex Walmsley, Matt Parcell, Grant Millington, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Mike McMeeken, Gareth Ellis.
Championship Player of the Year; Shaun Lunt
Championship Coach of the Year: Andrew Henderson
League 1 Player of the Year: Craig Hall
League 1 Coach of the Year: James Ford
The full results, detailing the top five people in each category and the percentage of votes they earned can be discovered in the new League Express.