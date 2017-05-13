Castleford ease into cup quarter-finals

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford Tigers thrashed St Helens 53-10 as the Super League table-toppers moved into the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup.

Michael Shenton and Jake Webster went over for the hosts early on before St Helens replied through Ryan Morgan.

Zeb Taia thought he had cut the lead further but his try was ruled out by the television match official and the Tigers ran riot in the final 10 minutes of the half.

Webster touched down his second of the game before Paul McShane and Greg Minikin crossed.

Luke Gale notched a drop goal and Nathan Massey went over for the Tigers’ sixth try of the game as they scored 21 unanswered points late in the half.

Greg Eden completed a 22-minute hat-trick as the rout continued after the break before Minikin brought around his brace with the hosts’ 10th try.

The visitors had the final say of the afternoon late on, as Luke Douglas went over for their second try, just short of an hour after their first, with Mark Percival’s goal bringing them into double figures but it was Castleford who deservedly progressed to the quarter-finals.

Castleford: 1 Zak Hardaker, 2 Greg Minikin, 3 Jake Webster, 4 Michael Shenton, 5 Greg Eden, 23 Tom Holmes, 7 Luke Gale, 8 Andy Lynch, 9 Paul McShane, 10 Grant Millington, 15 Jesse Sene-Lefao, 12 Mike McMeeken, 13 Adam Milner; Subs: 14 Nathan Massey, 16 Ben Roberts, 17 Junior Moors, 18 Matt Cook.

Tries: Shenton, Webster 2, McShane, Minikin 2, Massey, Eden 3 Goals: Gale 6

St Helens: 2 Thomas Makinson, 5 Adam Swift, 4 Mark Percival, 3 Ryan Morgan, 28 Regan Grace, 6 Theo Fages, 7 Matty Smith, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 James Roby, 14 Luke Douglas, 36 Zeb Taia, 20 Morgan Knowles, 16 Luke Thompson; Subs: 10 Kyle Amor, 12 Jon Wilkin, 13 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 19 Greg Richards.

Tries: Morgan, Douglas Goals: Percival