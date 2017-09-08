Castleford ease to victory over Leeds

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Ben Roberts scored two tries as Castleford Tigers sealed a 38-24 derby win over Leeds Rhinos.

Kallum Watkins gave Leeds an early lead however Greg Eden levelled matters almost instantly.

A brace from Roberts alongside tries for Jake Webster and Alex Foster saw the Tigers race away into an unassailable lead before the break.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan crossed for the first try of the second half but Greg Minikin hit back minutes later.

Matt Parcell pulled another back for Leeds with Mitch Garbutt crossing on the hooter however the damage had already been done in the first half.

Castleford: 1 Zak Hardaker, 2 Greg Minikin, 3 Jake Webster, 4 Michael Shenton, 5 Greg Eden, 16 Ben Roberts, 7 Luke Gale, 15 Jesse Sene-Lefao, 9 Paul McShane, 14 Nathan Massey, 34 Alex Foster, 12 Mike McMeeken, 13 Adam Milner; Subs: 10 Grant Millington, 17 Junior Moors, 19 Gadwin Springer, 20 Larne Patrick.

Tries: Eden, Roberts 2, Webster, Foster, Minikin; Goals: Gale 7.

Leeds: 31 Jack Walker, 2 Tom Briscoe, 3 Kallum Watkins, 14 Liam Sutcliffe, 5 Ryan Hall, 6 Danny McGuire, 25 Jordan Lilley, 17 Mitch Garbutt, 9 Matt Parcell, 16 Brad Singleton, 13 Stevie Ward, 11 James Jones-Buchanan, 10 Adam Cuthbertson; Subs: 1 Ashton Golding,12 Carl Ablett, 18 Jimmy Keinhorst, 20 Anthony Mullally.

Tries: Watkins, Jones-Buchanan, Parcell, Garbutt; Goals: Watkins 4.

More details from this game will feature in Monday’s League Express.