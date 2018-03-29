Castleford edge Wakefield in the rain

Castleford Tigers made it five wins in a row with a battling performance against Wakefield Trinity in the pouring rain running out 11-6 winners.

A first half try from Mike McMeeken off a Ben Roberts pass plus a Luke Gale drop goal had given the Tigers a 7-0 lead at the break.

Trinity roared back when Liam Finn kicked over the top from midfield for Ben Jones-Bishop to chase. The right winger beat his opposite number James Clare to ground the ball.

Cas however sealed the win through too late Gale penalties despite Wakefield’s attempts to break through.

Trinity: Grix, Jones-Bishop, Lyne, Tupou, Johnstone, Miller, Finn, England, Randell, Huby, Horo, Ashurst, Arona; Interchanges: Wood, Fifita, Hurst, Pauli

Tries: Jones-Bishop

Goals: Finn

Tigers: Trueman, Minkin, Webster, Shenton, Clare, Roberts, Gale, Cook, McShane, Millington, Holmes, McMeeken, Milner; Interchanges: Ellis, Moors, Foster, Springer

Tries: McMeeken

Goals: Gale 3

Field Goal: Gale

