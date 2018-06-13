Castleford end interest in Catalans centre Brayden Wiliame for 2019

Castleford Tigers’ attempt to lure Brayden Wiliame to the club in 2019 are over after growing frustrated over an answer from the Catalans centre and his representatives.

League Express revealed last month how the Tigers had expressed an interest in the Fijian international – which actually resulted in them tabling an offer to him.

However, that deal is now off the table after sources told League Express it had been withdrawn following a failure to provide an answer before their deadline to the player.

It means the Tigers – who have erroneously been linked with both Jake Mamo and David Mead in recent weeks – will have to look elsewhere to bolster their three-quarter line next year.

Meanwhile, Tigers captain Michael Shenton insists Adam Milner will have the backing his team-mates irrespective of where his future takes him – but he is hopeful he will stay with Cas.

Milner delivered a phenomenal individual display on Friday as a youthful Castleford side solidified their position in the play-off places with victory at Warrington.

And Shenton, who was equally impressive during the win which moved them to within just two points of second-placed Wigan, said Milner has the ability to do whatever he wants with his career in the coming years.

“I’m pleased for Adz, he was great all night,” Shenton told League Express.

“He’s shown why he’s backing himself tonight. We’re doing our best to try and keep him but he’s been a great servant to this club. Whatever he wants to do, we’re going to back him – he’s a fantastic part of our team.”

Meanwhile, Powell declared Friday’s win as one of the best during his five-year tenure in charge of the club.

“We have had some big wins and some semi-finals that we have won dramatically but I think for character, toughness and resilience, I haven’t had a better win than that,” he said.

“We played away from home against a team who have been one of the top two in the competition all year and I thought we outplayed them, we were phenomenal.”