Castleford extend lead at the top following Wakefield comeback

Castleford Tigers moved ten points clear at the top of Super League after overturning a 16-0 half-time deficit to defeat local rivals Wakefield.

Luke Gale’s field goal in the final two minutes secured the comeback for the Tigers despite trailing for large periods.

Castleford, who have so often overawed and dismantled their opponents in an outstanding campaign, were forced to grind out a hard-fought win after putting in an underwhelming first-half display.

But despite a below-par performance in the first 40, the fact they ultimately prevailed was a further indication that the Tigers are a team that have all the credentials to win major honours by the end of the year, after still finding a way to win.

Wakefield’s display in the opening 40 shouldn’t be underappreciated, however, as they shut down the league leaders with a typically energetic and committed display.

Ben Jones-Bishop and Kyle Wood both scored in the first-half, with four Liam Finn goals handing them a deserved 16-0 lead.

However, Cas raced through the gears in the second-half, with Wakefield’s drop in composure helping Cas gain the momentum.

Greg Eden, Grant Millington and Mike McMeeken scored to give Cas the lead.

However, David Fifita put Wakefield back ahead with a close-range effort, with another Finn penalty giving them a six-point lead.

But Jake Webster levelled proceedings before Gale came to the fore.

Wakefield: Grix; Jones-Bishop, Arundel, Tupou, Caton-Brown; Williams, Finn; Walker, Wood, Huby, Ashurst, Hadley, Arona. Subs: Annakin, Hirst, England, Fifita.

Castleford: Hardaker; Minikin, Webster, Shenton, Eden; Roberts, Gale; Massey, McShane, Millington, Sene-Lefao, McMeeken, Milner. Subs: Lynch, Springer, Patrick, Foster.