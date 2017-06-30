Castleford extend lead at top with narrow win over Hull

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford extended their lead at the top of Super League to eight points – but they were made to withstand a late comeback from Hull FC in a thrilling clash.

Leading 20-4 at half-time courtesy of tries from Zak Hardaker, Luke Gale and Mike McMeeken, Castleford looked on course to comfortably extend their lead at the summit.

However, Hull rallied well in the second half, with a second try from Mahe Fonua, following his first effort before half-time, narrowing the gap.

Then, with FC pushing late on, a brace from fellow winger Fetuli Talanoa set up a grandstand finish but, sadly for FC fans, they ran out of time.

The defeat leaves Hull nine points behind the leaders – while Castleford will finish the weekend ahead of their nearest challengers Leeds – and Salford, if they can beat Huddersfield on Sunday.

