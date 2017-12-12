Castleford & Featherstone ARL confirms cup draw

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

PAIRINGS in the first round of the Castleford & Featherstone ARL’s David Poulter Open Cup are: Sherburn Bears v Methley; Cutsyke v Featherstone Lions; Allerton Bywater v Kippax; Brotherton Bulldogs v Lock Lane.

Dates to be confirmed.

The draw for the first round of the Edgar Hanson Invitation Cup, in which teams from outside the league can take part, will take place at the next meeting, on Monday 8 January.

Clubs wishing to take part should contact Secretary Linda Peel on 077 4736 0307.