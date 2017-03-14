Castleford & Featherstone ARL David Poulter semi-finals draw made

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

HOLDERS Fryston Warriors will host Cutsyke Raiders in the semi-finals of the Castleford & Featherstone ARL’s David Poulter Open Cup.

The other semi-final will involve the survivors of the outstanding first round tie between Featherstone Lions and Allerton Bywater, who will be at home to Lock Lane.

Dates for the ties have yet to be confirmed; the final will take place on Wednesday 19 April, at Castleford RUFC.