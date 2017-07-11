Castleford & Featherstone ARL issues invites for Edgar Hanson Nines

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

THE Castleford & Featherstone ARL is looking ahead to the Edgar Hanson Invitation Nines, which will take place at Fryston on Saturday 19 August. Teams from beyond the area are welcome to take part alongside member sides, on a first-come basis. Further information is available from Secretary Linda Peel on 077 4736 0307.

The league is also inviting submissions for the voluntary role of Treasurer following the retirement of Garry Longhorn.

The long-serving official confirmed his decision at Monday night’s annual general meeting, when match-balls were again handed out to attending clubs in an initiative supported by local builder David Poulter.

Applicants should contact Linda Peel.