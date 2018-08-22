Castleford & Featherstone ARL put back Edgar Hanson Nines

Sunday’s Edgar Hanson Invitation Nines tournament, under the auspices of the Castleford & Featherstone ARL, will not be going ahead as scheduled.

An insufficient number of teams have expressed interest in taking part in the event, which was to have been hosted by Allerton Bywater.

The competition will be reviewed at the league’s next meeting, on Tuesday 11 September.

Castleford & Featherstone ARL chairman Phil Hodgson said: “It’s disappointing. Allerton Bywater, who came up with the idea of staging the Edgar Hanson Cup as an annual Nines competition, with local clubs taking it in turns to act as hosts, have put a lot of work into the project and we’re very grateful to them for that.

“Hopefully a new date can be arrived at which will perhaps attract more interest.”