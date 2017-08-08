Castleford & Featherstone Nines postponed

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

THE Castleford & Featherstone ARL’s Edgar Hanson Nines, which had been scheduled for Saturday 19 August, have been put on hold.

The league’s management committee and clubs, who met last night to discuss the event’s format, were met with the news that Fryston have folded at Open Age level and can no longer host the event.

The issue will be re-addressed at the league’s next meeting on Tuesday 11 September.