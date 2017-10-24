Castleford and Halifax confirm dual-registration partnership

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford and Halifax have entered a dual-registration agreement.

As revealed in League Express earlier this month, the two West Yorkshire clubs have severed their agreements with Batley and Salford respectively to partner up together next year.

Castleford sent young prop Brandon Douglas to Halifax on a loan basis last year and they will now send more of their players to Halifax moving forward.

“I’m delighted that we have reached an agreement on dual registration with Halifax rugby league club,” Castleford head coach Daryl Powell said.

“I worked with Richard Marshall over the course of the season when Brandon Douglas was playing there and only have positive things to say about how he works.

“Dual registration is an important part of player development at the moment. We have a number of players who will play at Halifax to benefit both Halifax and the players themselves over the course of the season. I look forward to this relationship be an outstanding one for both Castleford and Halifax.”

Halifax CEO Mark Moore added: “We see the relationship with Castleford Tigers as a statement of intent, both in respect of the style of play, which will excite our fans, and the high quality of the players available.

“There will be opportunities for our own youngsters in the Tigers’ Junior sides, and for Tigers Players with our reserves. This is very much a partnership in player development.”