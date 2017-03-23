Castleford hopeful Minikin injury is not as bad as first feared

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell has admitted winger Greg Minikin’s injury is not as bad as the club first feared – but he will miss Sunday’s game against Catalans Dragons.

Minikin suffered a shoulder injury in the act of scoring a remarkable try during the Tigers’ 13-12 defeat to Salford at the weekend, which forced him from the field for the remainder of the game.

He will now miss Sunday’s game against the Dragons as Cas look to return to the top of Super League, but Powell said the injury should not keep him out for too long beyond that.

“We don’t think it’s too bad,” Castleford coach Daryl Powell said. “He looked like he’d dislocated his shoulder but he’s had a scan and seen a specialist and things aren’t too bad.

“He’s got a bit of a problem with his ligament but shouldn’t be too long. We’re really pleased it’s not too serious. He’s a high quality player who is going to be an outstanding player of the future.”

Minikin’s replacement for the game, former Warrington and Australia winger Joel Monaghan, has also been backed by Powell to make an impact in the absence of Super League’s top try-scorer.

“He’s been waiting in the wings and now he’ll get a chance,” Powell said.

“He’s a proven tryscorer. He didn’t quite get going last season and then had a shoulder injury himself so this is a really good opportunity for him to get in the side and show what he’s about.”

Powell also confirmed that stand-off Rangi Chase could be back in the frame this week after sitting out the last two matches following an internal investigation into an off-field incident.