Castleford and Hull FC welcome back players ahead of Saturday’s clash

Joe Wardle is set to make his long-awaited Castleford debut after being named in the 19-man squad to face Hull FC.

The Scotland international has yet to feature for the Tigers since his move from Newcastle Knights, with the 26-year-old dealing with a knee injury.

But he has come into Daryl Powell’s 19-man squad, replacing Matt Cook in what is Castleford’s only change. Greg Eden remains in the squad despite missing out last week.

Meanwhile, Chris Green and Carlos Tuimavave have been named in Hull’s squad after returning to action in the club’s defeat to St George Illawarra.

The pair had missed the club’s opening Super League fixtures, but could feature on Saturday alongside Jordan Lane, the youngster who has been given the nod by Lee Radford after impressing Down Under.

Danny Houghton, Scott Taylor and Mark Minichiello remain absent.

Castleford squad to face Hull FC: Greg Eden, Jamie Ellis, Alex Foster, Luke Gale, James Green, Jy Hitchcox, Oliver Holmes, Nathan Massey, Mike McMeeken, Paul McShane, Grant Millington, Adam Milner, Greg Minikin, Junior Moors, Ben Roberts, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Michael Shenton, Joe Wardle, Jake Webster.

Hull FC squad to face Castleford: Jamie Shaul, Bureta Faraimo, Carlos Tuimavave, Josh Griffin, Fetuli Talanoa, Albert Kelly, Marc Sneyd, Liam Watts, Dean Hadley, Josh Bowden, Jake Connor, Chris Green, Jordan Abdull, Danny Washbrook, Brad Fash, Mickey Paea, Jansin Turgut, Jordan Lane, Masi Matongo.