Castleford inflict third straight defeat on Wigan

Castleford Tigers moved two points clear at the top of Super League with a 27-10 victory over Wigan.

The Warriors, still without key personnel, endured a fourth game without a victory, leaving them fifth in the table and under threat of dropping down the league if Wakefield defeat Widnes.

Daryl Powell’s side were 14-4 up at half-time following tries through Jake Webster and Luke Gale, with Morgan Escare replying for the World Champions.

Jesse Sene-Lefao crucially edged Cas further ahead, and although Escare scored again, Greg Eden’s 11th try of the season secured victory for the league leaders.

A full report including reaction, stats and analysis will be in Monday’s League Express.

Warriors: Escare; Davies, Forsyth, Isa, Marshall; Williams, Leuluai; Nuuausala, Powell, Flower, J Tomkins, Farrell, Sutton. Subs: Clubb, Tautai, Gregson, Bretherton.

Tigers: Hardaker; Minikin, Webster, Shenton, Eden; Roberts, Gale; Massey, McShane, Cook, Holmes, McMeeken, Milner.

Subs: Sene-Lefao, Moors, Springer, Chase